공수처·경찰·국방부, 윤 대통령 수사 공조

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 07:03
CIO, police and Defense Ministry announce joint investigation into Yoon
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), police and the Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that they would conduct a joint investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
joint investigation: 합동 수사
short-lived: 오래가지 못한, 짧은
martial law: 계엄령
고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)와 경찰, 국방부는 오래가지 못한 윤석열 대통령의 비상계엄령 선포(12월 3일)에 대해 합동 수사를 진행할 수 있다고 수요일(12월 11일) 밝혔다.
The joint investigative headquarters — formed to minimize confusion and inefficiency caused by overlapping investigations — was established as the police, prosecution and the CIO have been conducting separate probes into Yoon’s treason charges.
경찰, 검찰, 공수처가 각각 따로 내란 혐의 수사를 진행하고 있는 가운데 공조수사본부는 중복 수사로 인한 혼선과 비효율 문제를 최소화하기 위해 출범했다.
The announcement also came after the prosecution on the same day turned down the CIO’s request to transfer its investigation to the agency, instead suggesting a meeting with the CIO and police to reassess whether the request was legal.
transfer: 옮기다, 넘기다
reassess: 재검토하다
이날 발표는 검찰이 사건을 넘겨달라는 공수처의 이첩 요구가 법률 요건에 맞지 않는다는 이유로 거부하고 대신 공수처와 경찰과 만나 법률적으로 적절한지 재검토하자고 제안한 가운데 나왔다.
On Wednesday, the police and prosecution conducted separate investigations, each carrying out summonses and raids as part of the martial law probe.
summon: 소환
raid: 압수수색
probe: 수사
이날 경찰과 검찰은 각각 계엄령 수사의 일환으로 소환, 압수수색을 진행했다.
The police’s National Office of Investigation (NOI) raided the National Police Agency, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and National Assembly Police Guards after they detained their own chiefs — National Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik — under emergency arrests. This marks the first time police arrested the national police and Seoul police chiefs.
emergency arrest: 긴급체포
경찰의 국가수사본부 특별수사단은 조직의 수장인 조지호 경찰청장과 김봉식 서울경찰청장을 긴급체포한 뒤 경찰청, 서울지방경찰청, 국회경비대를 압수수색했다. 현직 경찰청장과 서울청장이 경찰에 체포된 것은 이번이 처음이다.
Cho and Kim, accused of ordering police officers to block the National Assembly’s entrance to prevent lawmakers from passing a resolution against martial law, were taken into custody at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday at the Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul. Investigators are conducting digital forensic analysis of their phones and reviewing radio communications from the Seoul police during the martial law crisis.
block: 막다
radio communication: 무선 통신
비상계엄령 해제 표결을 위해 국회로 향하는 의원이 들어가지 못하도록 입구를 막으라고 명령한 혐의를 받고 있는 조 청장과 김 청장은 이날 오전 3시 49분에 체포돼 서울 남대문경찰서 유치장에 구금됐다. 특수단은 이들의 휴대전화를 디지털 포렌식하고 있으며 현장에 출동한 서울경찰의 계엄령 위기 당일 무전 기록도 검토하고 있다.
The emergency arrests — made without warrants in urgent cases involving serious charges, particularly where suspects are deemed flight risks or likely to tamper with evidence — came after hours of interrogations, where Cho was questioned for 11 hours and Kim for 10 hours on Tuesday.
flight risk: 도주 위험
tamper with evidence: 증거인멸
긴급체포는 중대한 혐의가 있는 경우, 특히 피의자가 도주할 위험이나 증거인멸을 할 우려가 있을 때 영장 없이 이루어진다. 조 청장과 김 청장은 화요일 각각 11시간, 10시간 조사를 받은 뒤 긴급체포됐다.
Following their arrests, the National Police Agency implemented a substitute working system, with Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho-young filling in for Cho and Choi Hyun-seok, the deputy chief of life safety at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, temporarily assuming Kim’s role.
substitute: 직무대행
이들이 체포된 뒤 경찰은 직무대행 체제로 전환됐다. 이호영 경찰청 차장은 조 청장을 대신하고, 최현석 서울청 생활안전차장이 김 청장을 대신해 각각 직무를 수행한다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
