 Constitutional Court calls on Yoon to respond to impeachment trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 09:48 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 09:56
Constitutional Court Justice Kim Hyung-du walks into the court building in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

The Constitutional Court has requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to submit a written response to his impeachment trial after the National Assembly passed a motion against him over the weekend.
 
Constitutional Court Justice Kim Hyung-du, responding to reporters' questions on Tuesday morning, said, “There is a ceremonial phrase in the law that asks for an immediate response when notifying that the impeachment documents have arrived at the court,” adding, “We sent that request for a response yesterday morning.”
 
According to relevant regulations, Yoon must submit a response within seven days of receiving the impeachment documents. If the documents were received on Monday, the deadline would be Dec. 23. However, if delivery was delayed, the response deadline may be extended. 
 

Once Yoon’s response is submitted, the Constitutional Court will begin a thorough review of both sides’ arguments, based on the National Assembly’s impeachment documents and Yoon’s submission.  
 
When asked whether a decision could be reached by April next year, Kim replied, “We will have to try and find out.”
 
Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and Justice Lee Mi-son’s terms are set to end in April next year.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment Constitutional Court

