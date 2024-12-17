Ex-martial law commander Park An-su issued arrest warrant
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 14:38
A military court issued an arrest warrant for Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su on Tuesday on charges of conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others to commit an insurrection.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters announced that the military court had issued an arrest warrant for Park on charges including engaging in significant duties related to rebellion.
Park was appointed martial law commander the night of Dec. 3 when Yoon declared martial law. The martial law decree ceasing all political activities was put out under Park’s name. He has also allegedly told Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho to “control the National Assembly” that night.
The prosecution previously summoned and questioned Park to verify the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the decree and the details of discussions held within the Joint Chiefs of Staff Command control center, including conversations with Yoon.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
