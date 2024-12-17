Military officials issued arrest warrants as martial law investigations ramp up
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 16:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A series of senior military officials involved in President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 declaration of martial law are facing investigations, with arrest warrants issued for the Army chief of staff and an intelligence commander Tuesday.
A military court issued an arrest warrant for Gen. Park An-su, Army chief of staff, on Tuesday on charges of conspiring with Yoon and others to commit an insurrection.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters announced that the military court had issued an arrest warrant for Park on charges including engaging in significant duties related to rebellion.
Park was appointed martial law commander the night of Dec. 3 when Yoon declared martial law. The martial law decree ceasing all political activities was issued under Park’s name. He has also allegedly told Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho to “control the National Assembly” that night.
The prosecution previously summoned and questioned Park to verify the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the decree and the details of discussions held within the Joint Chiefs of Staff Command control center, including conversations with Yoon.
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency filed for an arrest warrant for Noh Sang-won, former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command, Tuesday as a part of its probe into Yoon’s Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
“We have confirmed that former Commander Noh had prior discussions about martial law with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other officials in the Defense Intelligence Command,” said the special investigative unit under the NOI.
The unit also said it had applied for Noh’s arrest warrant on charges including insurrection.
The unit transferred the case involving Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to ensure prompt handling of custody and investigations.
Moon was arrested without a warrant alongside Noh on Sunday, but the prosecution did not approve Moon’s arrest, citing that Moon is on active duty, requiring a military court warrant. Noh’s arrest was approved.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters applied for an extension of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun’s detention period on Monday. The court approved the request, extending his detention by 10 days.
Kim’s initial detention period expired on Tuesday, and the second detention period will begin on Wednesday. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors can apply for a single extension of up to 10 days with court approval.
Kim was voluntarily questioned by prosecutors on Dec. 8 and was placed under emergency arrest following the investigation. He has refused to provide statements or cooperate with the investigation since Yoon’s public address on Saturday.
On Monday, Kim also refused to appear for questioning, prompting prosecutors to attempt to force him to appear. Prosecutors plan to make another attempt to question Kim later Tuesday.
Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Kim Bong-sik were also issued arrest warrants since the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)