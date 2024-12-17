Police investigative unit files for arrest warrant for former Defense Intelligence Command chief
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:38 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 15:07
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency filed for an arrest warrant for Noh Sang-won, former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command, Tuesday as a part of its probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
“We have confirmed that former Commander Noh had prior discussions about martial law with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other officials in the Defense Intelligence Command,” said the special investigative unit under the NOI.
The unit also said it had applied for Noh’s arrest warrant on charges including insurrection.
The unit transferred the case involving Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to ensure prompt handling of custody and investigations.
Moon was arrested without a warrant alongside Noh on Sunday, but the prosecution did not approve Moon’s arrest, citing that Moon is on active duty, requiring a military court warrant. Noh’s arrest was approved.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters applied for an extension of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun’s detention period on Monday. The court approved the request, extending his detention by 10 days.
Kim’s initial detention period expired on Tuesday, and the second detention period will begin on Wednesday. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors can apply for a single extension of up to 10 days with court approval.
Kim was voluntarily questioned by prosecutors on Dec. 8 and was placed under emergency arrest following the investigation. He has refused to provide statements or cooperate with the investigation since Yoon’s public address on Saturday.
On Monday, Kim also refused to appear for questioning, prompting prosecutors to attempt his forced appearance. Prosecutors plan to make another attempt to question Kim later Tuesday.
