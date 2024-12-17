Prosecutors will consider arrest warrant if Yoon fails to attend questioning over martial law declaration

Prosecutors have again requested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning on charges of alleged insurrection and abuse of power over his failed martial law bid, according to officials Tuesday.The prosecution said if Yoon fails to appear for questioning by Saturday, they will consider seeking an arrest warrant.As Yoon did not comply with the first summons issued, it remains uncertain whether he will respond to the second summons.The prosecution considers Yoon to be the key figure responsible for the martial law imposition on Dec. 3, believing his actions exceeded the presidential duties allowed by the Constitution and other laws.If he responds to the summons, it will mark the first time in history that a sitting president appears before the prosecution as a suspect.Separately, a joint investigation team of the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the defense ministry's investigation unit has also requested Yoon to appear for questioning by Wednesday.Yonhap