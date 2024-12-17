Military officials issued arrest warrants as martial law investigations ramp up

Joint investigative headquarters has another standoff with presidential security service

Rival parties wrestle over Constitutional Court nominations as Yoon impeachment trial looms

Election server seizure during martial law allegedly plotted in hamburger joint

Acting President Han to implement budget on New Year's Day

Related Stories

Constitutional Court begins proceedings, impeachment trial could take a while

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment

President Yoon snubs prosecutors, fails to appear for questioning over martial law decree

Impeachment of Busan judge is thrown out

Why is he still the president?