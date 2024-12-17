 Complaint filed against culture minister for K-Arts shutdown after martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Complaint filed against culture minister for K-Arts shutdown after martial law declaration

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:42
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon gives a public address on Dec. 10 at the government complex in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon gives a public address on Dec. 10 at the government complex in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
Civic groups filed a complaint against Culture Minister Yu In-chon for ordering the shutdown of the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of martial law.
 
A coalition of 117 civic groups, including Post Blacklist, a nonprofit focusing on recovering from the aftermath of the so-called culture blacklist, held a press conference on Monday at Seodaemun Police Station, western Seoul, accusing Yu of condoning Yoon's decision to shut down the art school.
 

Related Article

 
The blacklist refers to the list the Culture Ministry compiled of 342 organizations and 8,931 individuals in the arts and entertainment field from 2008 to 2015, during the conservative administrations of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak. The organizations and individuals were deemed to have ideas that the government disapproved of.
 
Yu was not present at the Cabinet meeting where martial law was decided, but the civic groups blamed him for the school being ordered to close its doors straight after martial law was declared. K-Arts is the only institute of higher education under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Others fall under the Ministry of Education.
 
“The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism abided by Yoon Suk Yeol’s unlawful martial law declaration and crippled its academic institution in compliance with Yoon’s decree,” said the coalition's spokesperson at the gathering on Monday.
 
“Such swift measures, effectively showing signs of compliance with the martial law, must have been executed in line with the culture minister’s decision and instruction.
 
The 117 organizations jointly filed a complaint against Minister Yu with the National Office of Investigation, which is run by the National Police Agency, and also blamed the authorities of K-Arts for "breaching their students’ basic rights to education."
 
“The authorities of the Korea National University of Arts are also accountable for breaching their students’ basic rights to education by following the orders from their higher-ups, relinquishing their responsibility to secure freedom of speech,” the spokesperson added.
 
President of K-Arts Kim Dae-jin previously said in a statement that the closure of the university wasn’t the school’s decision but an instruction from the Culture Ministry.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags MCST Yoo In-chon

More in Social Affairs

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Alleged Starbucks coffee cup counterfeiters sent to prosecutors

Complaint filed against culture minister for K-Arts shutdown after martial law declaration

Election server seizure during martial law allegedly plotted in hamburger joint

Foreign workers in Korea hit all-time high of over 1 million, earnings also on the rise

Related Stories

Culture Minister Yu In-chon forced to leave summit to take part in National Assembly session

Culture minister pays respects to late singer and theater founder Kim Min-gi

Korea and Japan's tourism ministers aim to foster more travel between two countries

Korean Culture Minister Yu In-chon abruptly returns home midway through Korea-Japan ministerial meeting

Korea, Japan, China tourism heads vow to raise traveler numbers to pre-pandemic levels by 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)