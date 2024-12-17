Foreign workers in Korea hit all-time high of over 1 million, earnings also on the rise
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:07
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
The number of foreign workers in Korea hit an all-time high of over 1 million this year, according to Statistics Korea on Tuesday. Nearly half the foreign workforce was employed in the mining and manufacturing industries.
As of May this year, the number of foreigners employed in the country reached 1.01 million, according to the report on foreign residents and employment, marking an increase of 87,000 compared to the previous year. The figure marked the highest record since such data collection began in 2012.
Among employed foreigners, the largest group held E-9 nonprofessional employment visas, totaling 302,000, followed by those with F-4 overseas Korean visas at 258,000 and F-5 permanent resident visas at 105,000.
The number of foreign workers on E-9 visas, professional visas from E-1 through E-7 and F-4 visas increased year-on-year, while those holding H-2 work and visit visas or student visas declined over the same period.
By age group, foreign employment was highest among workers in their 30s, at 335,000, followed by those aged 15 to 29, who accounted for 245,000 workers.
In terms of industry, the largest proportion of foreign workers was in mining and manufacturing, with 461,000 employed in these sectors. This was followed by those working in wholesale and retail, accommodation and restaurants, where 191,000 workers were employed, and self-owned businesses, personal and public services, which accounted for 144,000 workers.
In particular, the number of foreigners employed at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with 50 to 299 employees rose by 46 percent year-on-year, suggesting that the supply of foreign workers helped address labor shortages at such businesses.
By region, Gyeonggi, where many SMEs in the manufacturing sector are concentrated, employed the largest number of foreign workers at 372,000. The figure was followed by Seoul with 145,000 and the Chungcheong region with 135,000.
The employment rate for foreigners was 64.7 percent this year, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous year, while the unemployment rate rose to 5.7 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage points.
The earnings of foreign workers also showed a rising trend. The number of foreign employees earning between 2 million won ($1,390) and 3 million won increased by 10.8 percent compared to the previous year, while those earning 3 million won or more grew by 13.3 percent. In contrast, workers earning between 1 million won and 2 million won dropped by 6.5 percent.
The number of foreign residents in Korea aged 15 or older reached 1.56 million, up 9.1 percent compared to last year. This was also the highest figure since data collection began.
By nationality, ethnic Koreans with Chinese nationalities, also known as joseonjok, represented the largest group at 493,000, followed by Vietnamese nationals at 234,000.
Additionally, foreign residents' satisfaction levels have improved, reaching 84.3 percent, an increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to a survey conducted two years ago. Over 90 percent of foreign residents, excluding permanent residents, preferred to continue living in Korea, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous year.
The percentage of foreigners who reported experiencing discrimination in Korea fell to 17.4 percent, a decline of 2.3 percentage points from 2022.
