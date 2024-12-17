 Interior Ministry passes plan to establish international K-pop school in North Jeolla
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Interior Ministry passes plan to establish international K-pop school in North Jeolla

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:51 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:24
 
Tourists visit Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla. [YONHAP]

Tourists visit Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla. [YONHAP]

 
The legal basis for establishing and operating an international K-pop school in North Jeolla has been secured with the recent passage of an enforcement decree.
 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety approved an enforcement decree on the special act on the establishment of North Jeolla Special Self-Governing Province and global life economy city, during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The enforcement decree outlines 14 key provisions, which include the K-pop school as well as development plans for the province, which are scheduled for implementation on Dec. 27. 
 
Among the key details, the decree establishes a legal framework for supporting the creation and operation of the international K-pop school, aiming to foster and develop the K-pop industry. 
 
The K-pop school will admit foreign students as well as Korean students who have lived abroad for certain periods.
 
The decree also includes financial support measures to cover various related expenses, including initial operating costs and facility construction.
 
Medium- and long-term plans to transform the city into a "global life economy hub," as a city specializing in the agricultural science industry and technology, were also included. The decree also sets the re-examination periods for city development to five years. 
 
Additionally, the decree eases restrictions for exclusive forest land in districts promoting mountain tourism, while also allowing the construction of tourism and leisure facilities in those districts.
 
“With the foundation for the special act’s implementation now in place through the enactment of the enforcement decree, we are committed to providing necessary support to realize the achievements,” said Yeo Jung-hyeop, head of the city planning and coordination office at the Interior Ministry.
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea North Jeolla Jeonju K-pop

More in Social Affairs

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Alleged Starbucks coffee cup counterfeiters sent to prosecutors

Complaint filed against culture minister for K-Arts shutdown after martial law declaration

Election server seizure during martial law allegedly plotted in hamburger joint

Foreign workers in Korea hit all-time high of over 1 million, earnings also on the rise

Related Stories

Big retailers nix projects in southwest Korea

North Jeolla attracted nearly 50 million tourists through June: Report

Heat wave warnings issued as Korea swelters during harvest holiday

Kazakhstan and North Jeolla universities strengthen ties at Presidents' Forum

Civic group leader indicted for meeting Northern spies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)