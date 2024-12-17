Interior Ministry passes plan to establish international K-pop school in North Jeolla
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:51 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:24
The legal basis for establishing and operating an international K-pop school in North Jeolla has been secured with the recent passage of an enforcement decree.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety approved an enforcement decree on the special act on the establishment of North Jeolla Special Self-Governing Province and global life economy city, during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The enforcement decree outlines 14 key provisions, which include the K-pop school as well as development plans for the province, which are scheduled for implementation on Dec. 27.
Among the key details, the decree establishes a legal framework for supporting the creation and operation of the international K-pop school, aiming to foster and develop the K-pop industry.
The K-pop school will admit foreign students as well as Korean students who have lived abroad for certain periods.
The decree also includes financial support measures to cover various related expenses, including initial operating costs and facility construction.
Medium- and long-term plans to transform the city into a "global life economy hub," as a city specializing in the agricultural science industry and technology, were also included. The decree also sets the re-examination periods for city development to five years.
Additionally, the decree eases restrictions for exclusive forest land in districts promoting mountain tourism, while also allowing the construction of tourism and leisure facilities in those districts.
“With the foundation for the special act’s implementation now in place through the enactment of the enforcement decree, we are committed to providing necessary support to realize the achievements,” said Yeo Jung-hyeop, head of the city planning and coordination office at the Interior Ministry.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
