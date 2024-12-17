Military begins investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of duty
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:44
The Military Manpower Administration launched an investigation into Winner member Mino’s alleged dereliction of military duty on Tuesday.
“We have started looking into the case after the media report that was published this morning. Should the allegations prove to be true, [Mino] might face consequences in accordance with related regulations,” the Military Manpower Administration told local media.
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on Tuesday morning that Mino had been taking advantage of his connection with an official at a community facility in Mapo District, western Seoul, where he is fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent.
The news outlet further claimed that Mino had been manipulating his attendance record to overuse his military leave.
His agency, YG Entertainment, denied the rumor later in the day, saying, “Mino has been taking leave in accordance with the military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment.”
Social service agents receive 31 days of regular military leave and 30 days of sick leave. They are not allowed to use regular military leave consecutively with other types of leave, but are able to take their last day of service off. Social service agents that breach these regulations may face an extension of their military service.
Mino began his military service on March 24 last year and is set to be discharged on Dec. 23.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)