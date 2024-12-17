Safety signage to be distributed to workplaces employing foreign workers
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 14:44
Signage that visually conveys workplace safety warnings will be provided to workplaces employing foreign workers, aiming to prevent accidents and enhance safety awareness.
These hazard signs will allow international workers to understand workplace hazards even if they cannot read Korean.
This initiative was prompted by the blaze that broke out at the lithium battery producer Aricell's plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, in June. The incident resulted in the deaths of 23 employees, 18 of whom were migrant workers, highlighting the need for universally understandable workplace safety signs for international workers.
Twenty different types of signage will be distributed to workplaces hiring international workers, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor and Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (Kosha) on Tuesday.
Signage types include a "No passage on conveyors" sign, which depicts a person on a conveyor belt with an X drawn over it; a "Beware of getting caught" sign that shows a hand being caught in a machine; and a "Beware of being hit by objects" sign, which illustrates a person being struck by various tools.
To ensure the designs are easily understood, the Labor Ministry and KOSHA conducted surveys among both local and foreign workers. The signs will also be available for download on the Kosha’s website.
Kosha plans to create an additional 80 different signs next year.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)