Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 19:27
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Prosecutors on Tuesday arrested a shaman allegedly involved in the presidential campaign of now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on suspicions of receiving illegal political funds.
The shaman, known as Geon Jin and whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae, is accused of illegally receiving political funds from politicians who ran for the 2018 local elections.
Jeon is accused of serving as an adviser for Yoon’s presidential election campaign in 2022. He is also reportedly acquainted with first lady Kim Keon Hee and is accused of acting as an adviser at her company, Covana Contents.
The prosecutors said they raided Jeon's residence earlier in the day.
