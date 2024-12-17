Keep your promise, Mr. President

President Yoon Suk Yeol remains defiant against summons by the joint investigative authority comprised of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), the National Policy Agency and the Criminal Investigation Command in the Ministry of National Defense. The summons request was sent to his office and residence via express mail as in-person delivery was denied by the president.Yoon also has not answered to a separate summoning by the prosecution’s special headquarters investigating the abuse of power in relation to the martial law procedure. It plans to continue summoning the president to its office. The separate subpoena issued by the prosecution and joint investigative team names Yoon as the main culprit behind an insurrection attempt. It is demoralizing to witness a sitting president, although under suspension, face questioning on the charge of masterminding an insurrection. Authorities may seek an arrest warrant if the president continues to defy their orders.The president publicly declared that he would not shy away from “legal and political” accountability regarding his declaration of martial law. He was forced to succumb to “political accountability” as he has been removed from state command as the result of the legislative impeachment motion that passed last week. The Constitutional Court must come to a fast yet fair judgement on the validity of the legislative motion. The National Assembly must expedite the process of filling the empty seats at the Constitutional Court bench.While the court assembles, law enforcement authorities must build up their case defining Yoon’s legal accountability over the martial law enactment. It is key to find how deeply the president was involved in the mobilization of the military to destabilize the National Assembly.Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other top brass in the military and police have been detained for questioning on charges of colluding in the insurrection plot. They already testified they were given specific orders from the president by phone after his declaration of martial law. Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun testified that he was ordered to “yank out” members from the National Assembly premises. It is hard to believe a sitting president of a democracy made such preposterous orders to invade the legislature.A replica of U.S. President Harry Truman’s desk plate with the words “The Buck Stops Here” sits at Yoon’s office. He is denying the watchword and his own words if he evades questioning and dumps the blame on his subordinates. He must live up to his words by faithfully complying with the investigations and facing up to whatever retribution may fall on him for any unlawful actions.