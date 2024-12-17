Today's fortune: Dec. 17, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1936: You may feel frustrated but remain curious.1948: Silence is golden — choose your words wisely.1960: Too many opinions may derail progress.1972: Surviving is sometimes the greatest victory.1984: Others' possessions may seem more appealing.1996: Life is a series of survival challenges.Wealth: averageHealth: steadyLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1937: Do not hesitate to spend on yourself.1949: Unexpected expenses might arise.1961: People are more valuable than possessions.1973: Reasonable spending enhances your quality of life.1985: Avoid financial dealings with others.1997: New hopes may arise regarding your future path.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: romanticLucky direction: east1938: Your financial fortune may improve.1950: Human connections are based on kindness.1962: What feels good is often good enough.1974: You may find mutual understanding in conversations.1986: Your partner could feel like a true blessing.1998: Balance love and work effectively.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1939: A day to forget age and time.1951: Life may feel vibrant and exciting today.1963: You may be filled with happiness and contentment.1975: Avoid delaying tasks.1987: Enjoy benefits without missing out on anything.1999: All eyes might be on you.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1940: Habits are hard to change.1952: Even if you are dissatisfied, remain silent.1964: Proceed step by step rather than rushing.1976: Avoid making enemies.1988: You don’t know everything ― stay humble.2000: Refrain from making attention-grabbing remarks.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1941: You might face annoying tasks.1953: Avoid exaggerations and boasting.1965: Walk instead of running.1977: Be cautious to prevent injuries.1989: Hard work may bring a sense of accomplishment.2001: Be wary of potentially problematic encounters.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1942: Your thoughts and reality may not align.1954: Even if you have something to say, hold back.1966: Do not cross other people's boundaries.1978: Give credit for achievements to your superiors.1990: Don’t be a big fish in a small pond.2002: Eat properly and take care of your health.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: Everything may seem pleasing today.1955: Cherish each day as the best day.1967: Simply living can be a source of happiness.1979: Achieve your goals and savor a sense of fulfillment.1991: Luck and fortune may favor you.2003: An exciting and uplifting day awaits.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: Be cautious of overly friendly people.1956: Dependence on others can lead to vulnerability.1968: Adapt and manage with what you have.1980: Focus on mutual benefits in relationships.1992: Pursue purpose over small profits.2004: Assistance may be given or received.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1945: One way or another, the result is the same.1957: You may give or receive help.1969: Helping others is part of life’s natural flow.1981: Build relationships that benefit both sides.1993: Think big and aim far — expand your vision.2005: Avoid clinging to friendships too tightly.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1946: Small joys may unexpectedly brighten your day.1958: Knock, and the door shall be opened to you.1970: A good day for financial opportunities.1982: A cheerful, refreshing and fulfilling day awaits.1994: You may find a chance to do something you love.2006: You could receive some extra allowance or pocket money.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1935: Small savings accumulate into a mountain of wealth.1947: A day with nothing to discard.1959: Age is a badge of honor gifted by time.1971: Small streams combine to form rivers and seas.1983: Teamwork and unity are the keys to success.1995: You are the star of the day.2007: A lucky and promising day is ahead.