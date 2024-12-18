 Industry Ministry outlines blueprint for energy R&D
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Industry Ministry outlines blueprint for energy R&D

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 11:22
Wind turbines in Jeju [YONHAP]

Wind turbines in Jeju [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for government investment in energy research and development projects to maintain a stable power supply using carbon-free sources.
 
The energy technology development plan, effective through 2033, is expected to generate an economic effect of 59 trillion won ($41 billion), according to the Industry Ministry.
 
Under the blueprint, the country aims to achieve a technological self-sufficiency rate of 90 percent in the energy sector by 2033, up from the current estimate of 80.6 percent.
 
The government will also focus on achieving a diverse portfolio of clean energy encompassing nuclear power, renewable sources and clean hydrogen, supporting the development of small modular reactors and next-generation tandem solar cells.
 
The plan includes efforts to build a more efficient power grid system, partly based on enhancements to energy storage capacity.
 
The government will also support the commercialization of research project outcomes, encouraging companies to develop "the best and the first" energy technologies.
 
"We will reflect the blueprint in the government's research and development investment strategy to achieve carbon neutrality and enhance energy security," Director General for Energy Policy Choi Yeon-woo was quoted as saying.

Yonhap
tags energy investment

More in Economy

Industry Ministry outlines blueprint for energy R&D

Korea’s economy posts nearly 7% growth following base year adjustment

Industry minister pledges 'unwavering' trade policies amid impeachment aftermath

Gov't measures to boost won draw forex reserve concerns

Foreign workers in Korea hit all-time high of over 1 million, earnings also on the rise

Related Stories

GS Holdings to invest $16 billion over next half decade

Hanwha to invest 37.6 trillion won into energy, carbon neutrality, defense

Nuclear energy included in Korean green taxonomy draft

Korea companies having doubts about big investment plans

FDI commitments up 71.5 percent in the first half
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)