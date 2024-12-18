 Korea’s economy posts nearly 7% growth following base year adjustment
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 11:02
Shipping containers at a port in Busan. [YONHAP]

Korea's economy grew at an annualized rate of nearly 7 percent after a change in the base year for economic growth data compilation, central bank data showed Wednesday.
 
According to the data from the Bank of Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded at an average 6.9 percent per year from 1954 to last year under the new base year of 2020, up from a 6.8 percent advance under the previous base year of 2015.
 
The data also showed that the nominal GDP stood at 2,401 trillion won ($1.67 billion) in 2023, sharply up from 47.7 billion won in 1953, with per capita gross national income spiking to $36,194 from a meager $6.7 over the cited period.
 
 
 

