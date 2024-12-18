Bitcoin drops 22 percent after record rally
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 17:54
Bitcoin prices are displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 18.
Bitcoin was trading at $106,734 at 1:33 a.m. on that day, down 22 percent from 24 hours prior. The token had topped $108,000 for the first time on Dec. 17 with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump having reiterated strong support for the digital asset sector and cryptocurrency firm Microstrategy set to join the Nasdaq 100 later this month.
