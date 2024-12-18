China extends visa-free layovers to 10 days, granting backpackers more freedom
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:01
KIM JU-YEON
China has changed its visa regulations to allow foreign visitors to spend layovers of up to 10 days in the country without a visa, expanding a policy that had previously granted Korean nationals visa-free stays of up to 30 days.
The recent move, which also allows for less restricted movement within its borders, is likely to encourage backpackers and cruise passengers to spend more time in the country before moving to their next destination.
China's immigration administration announced Tuesday that citizens of 54 countries, including Korea, the United States, Russia and Britain, can now enter the country through 60 ports across 24 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and travel within those designated areas for up to 240 hours, provided that their next destination is not the same country they came from. Previously, such travelers were limited to visa-free layovers of 72 hours and were required to spend the full duration in their region of entry.
The move comes as China seeks to attract tourists to revive its slumping economy. Most of the more than 14 million visitors who entered China in the first half of 2024 entered through visa-free programs, according to Chinese statistics cited by the New York Times.
A spokesperson for Hana Tour, Korea’s largest travel agency, said the policy might encourage more outbound independent travelers from Korea to choose routes that include a stop in China or nudge more overseas tourists to visit geographical neighbor Korea as they travel through East Asia.
“There are quite a lot of people who take the route of stopping by China before going to Southeast Asia or to Europe. They could take advantage of the policy as they now have freedom to stay longer in the country,” the spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Cruise routes and travel have increased after the Covid-19 pandemic. As ships can now dock longer in China, there is the possibility of more routes being based around the country, which could bring changes in the East Asian tourism market.”
He added, however, that he did not expect the change to majorly affect the composition of Korean agencies' travel packages or boost their demand, as the agencies do not commonly offer travel packages with layovers.
A travel agency based in Guangxi Province said, through Xinhua News Agency, that it expects the free-visa extension to bring travelers to areas outside of staple itineraries such as Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an.
China first announced that it would include Korea in its visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders on Nov. 1. The relaxed policy initially only allowed Koreans to stay in the country for up to 15 days but was extended to 30 days from Nov. 30. The 30-day visa-free policy will apply through Dec. 31, 2025.
The ease in regulations had already increased Koreans’ outbound travel to China. Documentation had been a large roadblock for many travelers, as registering for a visa through an agency notoriously required the surrender of personal information and cost a minimum of 100,000 won ($70).
Purchases of Interpark Tour's travel packages to China increased by 104.8 percent in November from October, with 86.7 percent more travelers booking the deals, according to data from the travel service platform. Bookings increased by 226.1 percent, while 185.4 percent more people made reservations, compared to November of last year.
Korea JoongAng Daily
