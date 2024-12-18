D램 가격 하락에 미국 제재까지… 한국에 일찍 온 반도체의 겨울
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 07:03
Winter comes early for Korean chipmakers amid DRAM crash and U.S. sanctions
D램 가격 하락에 미국 제재까지… 한국에 일찍 온 반도체의 겨울
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
Winter looms for Korean chipmakers as dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices continue their free fall, compounded by new export restrictions from the United States.
loom: (주로 부정적인 것이) 나타나다, 다가오다
free fall: 자유낙하, 급락
compound: 악화시키다
한국 반도체 제조사에 겨울이 다가오고 있다. D램 가격이 계속 폭락하고 있고 미국의 새로운 수출 규제가 상황을 더욱 악화시키고 있기 때문이다.
Leadership turmoil in the country triggered by last week’s emergency martial law declaration also hasn’t helped reassure investors.
turmoil: 혼란
triggered by: ~로 인한, ~로 촉발된
reassure: 안심시키다
지난주 비상계엄령 선포로 인한 국가의 리더십 혼란 또한 투자자들을 안심시키는 데 도움이 되지 않았다.
Nomura Securities downgraded the target share prices of both Samsung Electronics and SK hynix on Monday, citing weak price for commodity DRAM and NAND chips.
downgrade: 하향 조정하다
target share price: 목표주가
노무라 증권은 월요일(12월 9일) 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스의 목표 주가를 하향 조정하면서 범용 D램과 낸드 반도체의 가격 하락을 이유로 들었다.
“The actual magnitude of commodity DRAM and NAND price weakness is likely to be bigger than we had expected for 2025,” Nomura Securities stated in a report on Samsung Electronics on Monday.
actual: 실질적인
magnitude: 규모
노무라 증권은 “범용 D램과 낸드의 2025년 가격 약세의 실질적인 규모가 우리의 기존 전망치보다 크다”고 월요일 삼성전자에 관한 보고서에서 밝혔다.
“We believe the impact of DRAM commodity price weakness is likely to be relatively greater for Samsung Electronics.”
impact: 영향
relatively: 상대적으로
또 “우리는 범용 D램 가격 약화는 상대적으로 삼성전자에 더 영향이 클 것이라고 생각한다”고 전했다.
Nomura revised its target price for Samsung Electronics from 88,000 won to 72,000 won and that of SK hynix from 280,000 won to 270,000 won.
revise: 조정하다
노무라는 삼성전자의 목표 주가를 8만8000원에서 7만2000원으로, SK하이닉스의 목표 주가를 28만원에서 27만원으로 조정했다.
Commodity DRAM prices, particularly those of the legacy Double Data Rate 4 (DDR4) chips that Chinese players dominate, have plummeted in recent months.
particularly: 특히
legacy: 구형의
dominate: 장악하다
plummet: 급락하다
범용 D램 가격, 특히 중국 업체들이 장악하고 있는 구형DDR4 반도체 가격dms 최근 몇 달 동안 급락했다.
The average transaction price of DDR4 8GB 1Gx8 dropped by 35.7 percent from $2.10 in July to $1.35 in November, according to DRAMeXchange data, marking the lowest figure in more than a year for the price, which had averaged $1.30 in September 2023.
drop: 하락하다
mark: 기록하다
D램 익스체인지 데이터에 따르면 DDR4 8GB 1Gx8의 평균 거래 가격은 7월 2.10달러에서 11월 1.35달러로 35.7% 하락했으며, 이는 2023년 9월 평균 1.30달러를 기록한 이래 1년 이상 동안 가장 낮은 것이다.
Chinese companies like ChangXin Memory Technologies and JHICC are disrupting the global legacy DRAM market by selling products for around $1 — half their market price, industry reports say.
disrupt: 급격한 변화를 가져오다, 파괴하다
market price: 시장가격
업계 보고서들에 따르면, 중국 창신메모리테크놀로지스와 JHICC와 같은 기업이 자사 제품을 시장 가격의 절반 수준인 약 1달러에 판매하고 있어 구형 D램 시장에 급격한 변화를 가져오고 있다.
Samsung Electronics also acknowledged during its third quarter earnings call that the influx of Chinese players into the legacy DRAM market had significantly impacted its earnings.
acknowledge: 인정하다
earnings: 실적, 수익
influx: 진출, 밀어닥침
삼성전자도 3분기 실적 발표에서 중국 기업들의 구형 D램 시장 진출이 자사 수익에 상당한 영향을 미쳤다고 인정했다.
Last year, the DRAM industry suffered an unprecedented supply glut following inaccurate demand forecasts, prompting major memory chipmakers to cut production.
unprecedented: 전례없는, 전대미문의
supply glut: 공급과잉
inaccurate: 부정확한
지난해 D램 업계는 부정확한 수요 예측에 따른 전례없는 공급 과잉을 겪었고, 이에 주요 메모리 반도체 제조업체들이 생산량을 줄였다.
While the production cuts took effect in the second half of 2023, the recovery faced renewed hurdles, including sluggish IT demand and Chinese competition, and began trending downward in August of this year.
took effect: 시행하다
recovery: 회복, 회복세
renewed: 새로운
trend downward: 하락세로 접어들다
이러한 감산 조치는 2023년 하반기부터 시행됐으나, IT 수요 부진과 중국과의 경쟁 심화 등 새로운 장애물에 직면해 지난 8월부터 회복세가 다시 하락세로 돌아서기 시작했다.
