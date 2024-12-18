 Domino's Pizza Korea gives $100,000 to Seoul's hospitals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Domino's Pizza Korea gives $100,000 to Seoul's hospitals

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:37
Domino's Pizza Korea Chairman Kenny Oh, right, poses for the camera during a donation ceremony at Samsung Medical Center on Tuesday. [DOMINOS PIZZA KOREA]

Domino's Pizza Korea Chairman Kenny Oh, right, poses for the camera during a donation ceremony at Samsung Medical Center on Tuesday. [DOMINOS PIZZA KOREA]

 
Domino’s Pizza Korea donated 150 million won ($104,000) to Gangnam Severance Hospital and Samsung Medical Center, the franchise said Wednesday.
 
The company, which has supported various medical centers this year, donated 100 million won to the Samsung Medical Center and 50 million to the Gangnam facility, bringing its accumulated donations since 2010 to 3.9 billion won.
 
The funds will help support 262 hospitalized children, Domino's Pizza Korea said.
 
Donation ceremonies took place at both hospitals on Tuesday with Domino’s Pizza Korea Chairman Kenny Oh in attendance.
 
“Domino’s Pizza Korea will continue to be involved in a variety of charity works so we can provide hope to the kids,” the company said Wednesday, thanking the franchise's customers and employees. 
 
The pizza franchise donated 100 million won to the Seoul National University’s Children’s Hospital back in August. Its employees donated a total of 60 million won to the hospital as part of the same promotional campaign.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Domino's pizza donation

More in Industry

Domino's Pizza Korea gives $100,000 to Seoul's hospitals

NewJeans, Yoo Jae-suk named public's favorite advertisement models of 2024

Samsung Biologics inks $77M deal with U.S. pharmaceutical

Celltrion's Crohn's treatment set for February U.S. release

China extends visa-free layovers to 10 days, granting backpackers more freedom

Related Stories

Pizza Hut Korea files for receivership in face of $15M fine for fleecing franchisees

Frozen pizza taking a big slice from franchises

Pizza Hut Korea served a slice of good fortune with court approval for restructuring

Domino's Pizza's upcoming menu item to feature 'Sonny cube cheese'

[HIGH TO LOW] By the slice, or piled high with seafood — these pizzas are sure to please

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)