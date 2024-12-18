Domino's Pizza Korea gives $100,000 to Seoul's hospitals
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:37
- CHO YONG-JUN
Domino’s Pizza Korea donated 150 million won ($104,000) to Gangnam Severance Hospital and Samsung Medical Center, the franchise said Wednesday.
The company, which has supported various medical centers this year, donated 100 million won to the Samsung Medical Center and 50 million to the Gangnam facility, bringing its accumulated donations since 2010 to 3.9 billion won.
The funds will help support 262 hospitalized children, Domino's Pizza Korea said.
Donation ceremonies took place at both hospitals on Tuesday with Domino’s Pizza Korea Chairman Kenny Oh in attendance.
“Domino’s Pizza Korea will continue to be involved in a variety of charity works so we can provide hope to the kids,” the company said Wednesday, thanking the franchise's customers and employees.
The pizza franchise donated 100 million won to the Seoul National University’s Children’s Hospital back in August. Its employees donated a total of 60 million won to the hospital as part of the same promotional campaign.
