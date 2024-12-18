 'Revolutionary burger flavors': Lotteria branch in martial law plotting gets facetious five stars
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 13:02 Updated: 18 Dec. 2024, 15:11
 
Food chain Lotteria's Ansan Sangroksu branch in Ansan, Gyeonggi, has been inundated with sarcastic reviews and ratings over allegations of martial law planning by commanders there, sitting at a 4.6 out of five-star rating on Kakao Maps. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lotteria, a fast-food chain operated by Lotte, has been thrust uncomfortably into the limelight over the revelation that a group of commanders gathered at one of its branches to discuss how they will enact martial law ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Lotteria's Ansan Sangnoksu branch in Ansan, Gyeonggi, received many ironic five-star reviews, with the rating currently sitting at 4.6 stars out of five as of Wednesday, significantly higher than the 1.6 stars to 2.8 stars for nearby Lotteria branches.
 

Most of the reviews were written on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many asking Lotteria to release “martial law special edition” hamburgers.
 
“Please make a photo zone where the [four commanders sat] and plotted the martial law operations,” said a comment by a netizen that received 50 likes.
 
“Revolutionary burger flavors,” another comment wrote.
 
It was reported Tuesday that several commanders of the Defense Intelligence Command met two days before the Dec. 3 martial law declaration at a Lotteria branch in Anyang to allegedly discuss their plans to seize the National Election Commission, with the police securing and analyzing CCTV from the branch.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
