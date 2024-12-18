LG Electronics' value-up program sparks share price rally
The shares were at 90,700 won ($63) in early trading, up 4.49 percent from the previous session.
On Tuesday, LG Electronics announced plans to retire 761,000 shares — equivalent to 0.5 percent of its total issued stock — by next year.
The company also pledged to allocate at least 25 percent of its consolidated net profit to shareholder returns, excluding one-time nonoperating gains. Additionally, it introduced a minimum annual dividend of 1,000 won per share starting this year to enhance predictability for shareholders.
