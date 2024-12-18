 LG Electronics' value-up program sparks share price rally
LG Electronics' value-up program sparks share price rally

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 10:06
The logo of LG Electronics is seen at its booth during The Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 at the COEX convention center in Seoul, Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

LG Electronics shares opened higher on Wednesday morning after the Korean electronics giant revealed details of its value-up program, aimed at boosting share prices.
 
The shares were at 90,700 won ($63) in early trading, up 4.49 percent from the previous session.
 
On Tuesday, LG Electronics announced plans to retire 761,000 shares — equivalent to 0.5 percent of its total issued stock — by next year.  
 
The company also pledged to allocate at least 25 percent of its consolidated net profit to shareholder returns, excluding one-time nonoperating gains. Additionally, it introduced a minimum annual dividend of 1,000 won per share starting this year to enhance predictability for shareholders.
 
 
 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO
