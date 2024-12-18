Major M&A activity drops by 40% in 2024, industry data shows

Merger and acquisition (M&A) investments by major Korean businesses have plummeted by around 40 percent this year, industry data showed Wednesday.According to the analysis data from corporate data research firm CEO Score, the combined M&A investment by the top 361 companies in the country this year totaled 8.58 trillion won ($5.97 billion) as of Dec. 13, down 39.3 percent from last year's 14.13 trillion won.The number of completed M&A deals also fell to 50, sharply down from 87 deals in 2023 and to just one-third of the 150 deals recorded in 2022.The acquisition of Asiana Airlines by industry leader Korean Air was the only deal in 2024 that exceeded 1 trillion won.Hanwha Aerospace acquired Dyna-Mac, a Singapore-based firm specializing in floating offshore facilities, for 820.7 billion won.Kakao, which had aggressively pursued M&A initiatives — 15 deals in 2022 and eight in 2023 — completed only one deal this year by acquiring Teins Valley, a golf software system startup.SK Group and Naver also refrained from notable M&A activities in 2024, according to CEO Score.Yonhap