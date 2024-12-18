NewJeans, Yoo Jae-suk named public's favorite advertisement models of 2024
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:30 Updated: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:31
Who were the Korean public's favorite advertisement models this year? Girl group NewJeans ruled the teenagers while comedian Yoo Jae-suk ruled supreme among adults in their 20s, 30s and 50s, according to a recent survey.
Broadcast advertising sales tracker Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation (Kobaco) polled 2,000 consumers on their favorite celebrities to see in advertisements for the report, released Wednesday. The respondents' preferences were divided by generation. Consumers in their 40s said they liked actor Gong Yoo and singer-songwriter IU while those in their 60s enjoyed seeing football star Son Heung-min on their screens.
Teen choice NewJeans won bronze at this year’s Spikes Asia Awards for successfully integrating the Apple brand and iPhone into its “ETA” (2023) music video, which was created as part of Apple Korea's “Shot on iPhone” campaign. The girl group's “Coca-Cola Massita” campaign was also short-listed in the same category.
The group appeared in ads for Lotte Wellfood's Pepero and zero-sugar snacks, Calvin Klein and Shinhan Card this year, among others.
Yoo was also the fan favorite among celebrities who appeared in television programs this year for his work on MBC's “Hangout with Yoo” (2019-). In second was celebrity chef and TheBorn Korea CEO Paik Jong-won, known for serving as a judge on Netflix hit show “Culinary Class Wars.”
Kim Tae-ri was selected as the actor that viewers wanted to see again in 2025. Kim starred in tvN drama “Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born” this year. Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun, the leads of tvN romance drama “Queen of Tears,” were voted the surveyed viewers' favorite actors.
