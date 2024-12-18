Suwon Hwaseong, Haenggung-dong win destination of the year at 14th Korea Tourism Awards
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 17:32
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization celebrated the work of organizations, tourist attractions and businesses in the development of tourism in Korea during its 14th Korea Tourism Awards on Wednesday at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul.
A total of 11 awards were given out in nine different categories.
The Tourist Destination of the Year award went to Suwon Hwaseong, a Unesco-designated fortress in Suwon Gyeonggi and the nearby Haenggung-dong, also in Suwon, an area that has emerged as a vibrant hub of history, culture and art. The area is also home to Hwaseong Haenggung, or the Haenggung Palace, and the famous Haengnidan-gil.
The New Tourist Destination award went to Daegu Kansong Art Museum, which opened its doors in Daegu on Sept. 3. Haenyeo Kitchen, which is a two-hour theater performance and dining experience that showcases Korea’s unique haenyeo, or female sea diver, culture and cuisine. Andong Maenggae Village, known for its regional makgeolli (rice wine), received the Convergence Tourism Content award.
As for the Eco-friendly Tourism Content award, Cheongsando in Wando, South Jeolla, nabbed the title, while the Shared Growth Content award went to Daejeon’s popular bakery Sungsimdang. The Culture Ministry recognized the bakery, which opened in Daejeon 68 years ago, for being “pivotal in boosting local tourism by partnering with the merchants in the neighborhood to host events and festivals, drawing some 12 million visitors to the city annually.”
Two-year-old IT startup Orange Square was recognized for creating Korea’s first all-in-one prepaid card for foreign tourists. The company's Wowpass, which integrates payment, currency exchange and transportation, allows travelers to top up the card using 16 different currencies at kiosks located at tourist-friendly locations across the country.
Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi, was recognized for creating an eco-friendly park that can be easily accessed by those with disabilities and was awarded the Accessible Tourism Destination award.
“This destination stands out for its commitment to accessible tourism, with facilities such as wheelchair rentals, accessible restrooms and mobility-friendly picnic zones,” an official from the Culture Ministry said. “The park also features well-maintained wooden decks and electric vehicles for wheelchair users.”
Culture Minister Yu In-chon, who attended the event to give out the awards, said he was especially pleased to be present, as he was the one who created the awards event 14 years ago.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Koreans and especially those working in the tourism industry, as many travelers who were planning to visit the country made sudden cancellations,” said Yu. “The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism tried to pay immediate attention to the tourism industry and made efforts to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.”
“I want to recognize and thank all those working hard in this industry, making Korea a beautiful place to visit,” Yu added.
