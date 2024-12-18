Actor Kim Tae-ri to be face of Culture Ministry's 'Hanbok Wave' project
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 12:42
-
- KIM JI-YE
[email protected]
Actor Kim Tae-ri is set to promote Korea’s traditional dress, hanbok, in New York and Paris, as part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s “Hanbok Wave” project.
A video of Kim wearing hanbok will be displayed in New York’s Times Square on Dec. 24 and on the LED screen of Citadium Caumartin in Paris from Dec. 23 to 29.
Kim’s hanbok photo footage will also be included in the January edition of fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea’s "Book in Book" series. It will be released on Dec. 21.
The “Hanbok Wave” initiative began in 2020 under the Culture Ministry and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation. It aims to promote hanbok developed through collaborations between domestic hanbok designers and leading Korean wave artists, as well as supporting talented hanbok brands in entering the international market.
Figure skater Kim Yuna participated in the project in 2022, and singer and actor Suzy participated in 2023.
This year, four domestic hanbok brands — Leesle, Sheen:Seoul, OUWR and Hyeon — were selected to develop and design hanbok in collaboration with actor Kim.
The newly designed hanbok will also be displayed at the Culture Station Seoul 284, next to Seoul Station, in Jung District, central Seoul. The display will be held from Jan. 15 to Feb. 11.
“Korean traditional culture, such as hanbok, is expanding the scope of the Korean wave alongside modern pop culture,” the Culture Ministry said in a press release. “This initiative is expected to play a significant role in showcasing the unique charm and beauty of hanbok to the world.”
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
