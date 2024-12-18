Convince Trump with irreputable data (KOR)

The author is a Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.“I never say because I have to negotiate things, right?” said President-elect Donald Trump when asked about his administration’s stance on defending Taiwan in an event of Chinese invasion in an interview with NBC on Dec. 8. Trump also said that he communicated with Xi three days ago. The host asked whether he asked Xi not to invade Taiwan, but Trump said he did not.The specifics of his “negotiation” are not clear. However, in an interview with Bloomberg in July, he said, “We’re no different than an insurance company” for Taiwan. In an interview with Wall Street Journal in October, he suggested a general direction of security policy, mentioning a 200 percent additional tariff on China if it invades Taiwan.What about North Korea, where tariff strategies do not work? What would happen if Trump suddenly posted on social media that he had a nice conversation with Kim Jong-un and that he would not say whether he would defend South Korea?Heritage Foundation’s Bruce Klinger said Trump has been checking credibility with allies and evaluating consequent contributions in order to confront threats by North Korea and China.During the “assessment period” he mentioned, Trump did not show any reaction to the declaration of martial law and impeachment. On Dec. 14, he created a “presidential envoy for special missions” position to carry out “special duties” including North Korean affairs and entrusted the grave responsibility to Richard Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany. Grenell is the one who mentioned a plan to withdraw the U.S. forces Korea (USFK) during the first Trump administration. At the Republican National Convention in July, he said in front of reporters from Korea and European allies that there is no club to use facilities without paying dues, and allies can simply pay the bill for security.Trump repeatedly says that he got along with Kim Jong-un and calls South Korea a “money machine.” He also said that if he were president, he would have made South Korea pay $10 billion for the USFK, nine times the amount agreed with the Biden administration.Fred Fleitz, vice chair of the America First Policy Institute who is considered to have designed the policy for Trump’s second term, said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in May that Trump values data. He advised that President Yoon Suk Yeol should meet with Trump and present him with the data that Korea is America’s biggest investor as soon as possible. Trump prefers “top-down” negotiations, but Yoon has been suspended from his duties, and Korea will have to watch Trump’s return with an acting president.“답하지 않겠습니다. 왜냐고요? 협상을 해야 하니까요.” 도널드 트럼프 당선인은 지난 8일 NBC와의 인터뷰에서 ‘중국이 대만을 침공하면 방어할 것인가’라는 질문에 이렇게 답하며 “시진핑 주석과 3일 전에도 소통했다”고 말했다. 진행자가 “대만을 침략하지 말라고 했느냐”고 묻자 “말하지 않았다”고 했다.그가 말한 ‘협상’의 구체안은 모른다. 다만 지난 7월 블룸버그와의 인터뷰에선 “미국은 대만의 보험회사”라고 했고, 10월 월스트리트저널 인터뷰에선 “대만을 침공하면 중국에 200%의 추가관세를 물리겠다”며 ‘안보전략’의 대략적 방향을 시사했다.관세전략이 먹히지 않는 북한에 대해선 어떨까. 만약 트럼프가 어느날 갑자기 소셜미디어에 “김정은과 좋은 대화를 나눴다”는 글을 올린다면, 그리고 한국을 방어할지에 대해선 “말하지 않겠다”고 한다면 무슨 일이 벌어질까.헤리티지재단의 브루스 클링너 선임연구원은 “분명한 것은 트럼프가 북한과 중국의 역내 위협에 맞서기 위해 동맹국의 신뢰도를 확인하고 그들의 향후 기여방식을 평가해 왔다는 점”이라고 말했다.그가 말한 ‘평가기간’ 중 트럼프는 계엄령 선포와 탄핵에 대한 별다른 반응을 보이지 않았다. 그리고는 지난 14일 대북업무를 포함한 ‘특별임무’를 수행할 특사직을 만들어 스스로 ‘나의 책사’로 부르는 리처드 그리넬 전 주독일 대사에게 중책을 맡겼다. 그리넬은 트럼프 1기 때 ‘주한미군 철수계획’을 언급한 인물이다. 지난 7월 공화당 전당대회 때는 한국과 유럽 동맹국 기자들을 앞에 놓고 “회비를 안내고 시설을 쓸 수 있는 클럽은 없다”며 “간단하다. 동맹국은 (안보) 청구서에 대한 돈을 내면 된다”고 했다.트럼프는 “김정은과 잘 지냈다”는 말을 반복하며 한국을 ‘머니 머신(money machine)’으로 칭한다. 직역하면 현금지급기다. 그러면서 “내가 대통령이었다면 100억 달러의 주둔비를 내게 했을 것”이라고 했다. 100억 달러는 바이든 정부와 합의한 분담금의 9배 규모다.트럼프 2기 정책을 설계했다고 평가받는 미국우선주의정책연구소(AFPI)의 프레드 플라이츠 부소장은 지난 5월 본지 인터뷰에서 “트럼프는 데이터를 중시한다”며 “윤석열 대통령은 한국이 미국의 최대투자국이라는 데이터를 가지고 빨리 트럼프와 만나야 한다”고 조언했다. 그러나 ‘톱다운’ 담판을 선호하는 트럼프를 만나야 할 대통령은 직무가 정지됐고, 한국은 대행체제로 트럼프의 복귀를 지켜봐야 할 처지가 됐다.