Keep your promise, Mr. President (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol remains defiant against summons by the joint investigative authority comprised of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), the National Policy Agency and the Criminal Investigation Command in the Ministry of National Defense. The summons request was sent to his office and residence via express mail as in-person delivery was denied by the president.Yoon also has not answered to a separate summoning by the prosecution’s special headquarters investigating the abuse of power in relation to the martial law procedure. It plans to continue summoning the president to its office. The separate subpoena issued by the prosecution and joint investigative team names Yoon as the main culprit behind an insurrection attempt. It is demoralizing to witness a sitting president, although under suspension, face questioning on the charge of masterminding an insurrection. Authorities may seek an arrest warrant if the president continues to defy their orders.The president publicly declared that he would not shy away from “legal and political” accountability regarding his declaration of martial law. He was forced to succumb to “political accountability” as he has been removed from state command as the result of the legislative impeachment motion that passed last week. The Constitutional Court must come to a fast yet fair judgement on the validity of the legislative motion. The National Assembly must expedite the process of filling the empty seats at the Constitutional Court bench.While the court assembles, law enforcement authorities must build up their case defining Yoon’s legal accountability over the martial law enactment. It is key to find how deeply the president was involved in the mobilization of the military to destabilize the National Assembly.Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other top brass in the military and police have been detained for questioning on charges of colluding in the insurrection plot. They already testified they were given specific orders from the president by phone after his declaration of martial law. Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun testified that he was ordered to “yank out” members from the National Assembly premises. It is hard to believe a sitting president of a democracy made such preposterous orders to invade the legislature.A replica of U.S. President Harry Truman’s desk plate with the words “The Buck Stops Here” sits at Yoon’s office. He is denying the watchword and his own words if he evades questioning and dumps the blame on his subordinates. He must live up to his words by faithfully complying with the investigations and facing up to whatever retribution may fall on him for any unlawful actions.경찰과 고위공직자범죄수사처, 국방부 조사본부가 참여하는 공조수사본부가 윤석열 대통령에게 내일 오전 공수처에 나와 조사를 받으라고 통보했다. 공조본은 어제 서울 용산 대통령실과 한남동 관저에 수사관을 보내 출석요구서를 전달하려고 했지만 수령이 거부돼 특급 등기우편으로 발송했다고 한다. 검찰 비상계엄 특별수사본부도 그제 오전 서울중앙지검에 출석해 조사를 받으라고 통보했지만 윤 대통령은 응하지 않았다. 검찰은 어제 윤 대통령의 대면조사를 위한 2차 소환을 통보하며 압박 수위를 높였다. 검찰과 경찰의 출석요구서에는 윤 대통령에 대한 내란 우두머리 혐의 등을 적시했다. 비록 직무정지 중이긴 하지만 현직 대통령이 내란 우두머리 혐의로 소환 통보를 받았다는 현실에 다수의 국민은 답답함과 참담함을 느끼고 있다. 윤 대통령이 수사기관의 소환에 계속 불응할 경우 체포영장을 발부받아 강제 구인에 나설 가능성도 있다.윤 대통령은 지난 7일 국회의 1차 탄핵소추안 표결 직전 대국민 담화에서 “계엄 선포와 관련해 법적·정치적 책임 문제를 회피하지 않겠다”고 말했다. 일단 정치적 책임을 묻는 부분은 지난 14일 국회의 2차 탄핵소추안 통과와 직무정지로 어느 정도 현실화됐다. 이제 탄핵의 최종 판단은 헌법재판소에 달려 있다. 헌재는 최대한 신속하고 공정한 결론을 내려주길 바란다. 국회도 현재 공석 중인 헌재 재판관 추천 절차를 서둘러야 할 것이다.이와 별도로 비상계엄 사태의 법적 책임을 따지는 절차는 이제부터다. 특히 군 병력을 투입한 국회 무력화 시도 등에서 윤 대통령이 어디까지 관여했는지 밝히는 건 긴요한 과제다. 이미 김용현 전 국방부 장관을 비롯해 상당수 군 장성과 경찰 수뇌부 등이 체포나 구속 상태에서 내란 공범 혐의 등으로 수사를 받고 있다. 이들 중 일부는 비상계엄 전후 윤 대통령과의 통화에서 구체적인 행동 지침을 받았다고 진술했다. 곽종근 전 육군 특전사령관은 국회에 출석해 “빨리 문을 부수고 들어가 (국회 본회의장) 안에 있는 인원들을 끄집어내라”는 지시를 받았다고 증언하기도 했다. 현직 대통령이 삼권분립의 한 축인 국회를 향해 이런 지시를 했다는 게 도저히 믿어지지 않는다.미국의 해리 트루먼 전 대통령은 집무실 책상에 "모든 책임은 내가 진다(The Buck Stops Here)"는 문구를 새긴 명패를 뒀다. 윤 대통령도 평소 이 명패를 집무실에 두고 최종 책임은 대통령에게 있다는 사실을 되새겼다고 한다. 만일 비상계엄 사태와 관련해 수사를 회피하거나 아랫사람의 탓으로 돌린다면 명패의 다짐을 스스로 부정하는 셈이 된다. 윤 대통령은 수사기관의 소환 조사에 성실히 응하고 위법 행위가 있었다면 어떠한 처벌도 달게 받겠다는 태도를 보여주길 바란다.