GFriend to begin Asian tour in honor of 10th anniversary

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 10:58
Girl group GFriend will embark on an Asian tour starting Jan. 17 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut, the group’s agency Source Music said Wednesday.
Titled “GFriend 10th Anniversary: Season of Memories,” the tour will kick off at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
Originally planned as a two-show event in Seoul, the group has added a third performance, extending its Seoul dates to Jan. 18, 19 and 20.
The tour will then continue with stops in Osaka, Japan, on March 9, Yokohama, Japan, on March 11, Hong Kong on March 14 and Taipei, Taiwan, on March 29.
Ahead of the tour, GFriend will release a special album, “Season of Memories,” on Jan. 13. This marks the group’s first official reunion in four years since disbanding in May 2021.
GFriend's first activity following its return was a performance on the YouTube channel Dingo Music’s “Killing Voice,” which garnered more than 4 million views within seven days of its release on Dec. 10.
The group is also set to perform at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on Jan. 5 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan.
GFriend debuted in January 2015 with its single “Glass Bead” and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Love Whisper” (2017).
Since disbanding in 2021, the members have pursued individual paths. Eunha, SinB and Umji formed the trio Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members focused on solo careers.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
