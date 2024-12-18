Makestar opens first K-pop merchandise store in Shanghai
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 12:56
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
K-pop entertainment content platform Makestar opened its first K-pop merchandise shop, Makestar Space, in Shanghai after becoming the first Korean platform to obtain a publication business license in China.
The license was issued after a “strict review process” by China’s publication administrative authority, according to Makestar. The license is needed to proceed with business activities involving the import and sales of publications — books, magazines, electronic publications including music albums — in China.
Due to the company's efforts, it was able to establish its local subsidiary, Makestar China, and open Makestar Space in China with its obtained publication license, Makestar said.
The company is also the first Korean business to open a K-pop merchandise store in China, the company added.
Visitors can explore albums and merchandise from K-pop artists at the newly opened Makestar Space. Makestar also plans to hold special events for local fans, providing them with a richer and more diverse experience.
Makestar was founded in 2015 and is a K-pop platform, accessed by people from some 230 countries and generates sales from 180 countries. The company recently secured a Series D investment of 30 billion won ($20.8 million) from leading domestic and international investors, bringing its total accumulated investment to 55.6 billion won.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)