Winner's Mino reportedly dating actor Park Ju-hyun
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 12:59 Updated: 18 Dec. 2024, 13:49
- LEE JIAN
Mino from K-pop band Winner and actor Park Ju-hyun are reportedly dating, SBS Entertainment News said Wednesday.
Their respective agencies failed to confirm, citing the artists' right to privacy.
Mino, 31, debuted as a rapper in Winner in 2014, best known for hits like “Empty" (2014) and “Really Really” (2017). He is currently fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent and faces rumors of manipulating his attendance record there to overuse his military leave.
Park, 30, is an up-and-coming actor, receiving the Best Rookie Award at this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards for her performance in the kidnapping thriller "Drive."
Mino and Park starred in Netflix's 2022 action comedy "Seoul Vibe." According to the news outlet, multiple industry insiders confirmed that the two have been in a relationship since then.
