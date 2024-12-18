Ha Jung-woo crime film 'Nocturnal' to open in theaters on Feb. 5
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 17:59 Updated: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:19
- KIM JI-YE
Crime film “Nocturnal,” starring Ha Jung-woo and Kim Nam-gil, will hit local theaters on Feb. 5, its distributor Baruson E&A said Tuesday.
Directed by Kim Jin-hwang, the film revolves around Min-tae, who tries to uncover the truth about the night when his brother turns up dead, his wife goes missing and a best-selling novel somehow foretold what would happen.
The film will feature actors Ha, who portrays Min-tae, and Kim, alongside Yoo Da-in, Jung Man-sik and Im Seong-jae.
The upcoming film will be Kim’s first in almost a year and a half since “A Man of Reason” (2023). The actor guest appeared in short film “How to Open the Door,” in which he also helped produce.
Ha will also return to the silver screen after almost eight months since film “Hijack 1971,” released on June 21.
