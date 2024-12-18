Romance with an outer space twist: Actors assemble for new series 'When the Stars Gossip'
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:32
"When the Stars Gossip," the first Korean romantic comedy themed around space, depicts ordinary lives against a galactic backdrop, where astronauts experience down-to-earth conflict as well as feelings of friendship and love.
The tvN series, set to premiere on Jan. 4 next year, will revolve around conflict that develops into an unexpected romance between Commander Eve Kim, who oversees the operations of a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong, a visitor with a secret mission.
“I believe this series will provide a new direction for Korea’s drama industry, filled with surprising elements,” Kong Hyo-jin, who portrays Korean American Commander Eve in the series, said during a press conference held on Wednesday at D-Cube City in Guro District, western Seoul.
Kong is known for her work in “Pasta” (2010) and “When the Camellia Blooms” (2019).
The series is directed by Park Shin-woo, who is known for his romance series "Encounter" (2018) and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" (2020). The script was written by Seo Sook-hyang, who also penned the romantic comedy "Don't Dare to Dream" (2016).
“There are concerns regarding this drama, as most Korean films and dramas set in space have struggled to achieve commercial success," said the series’ director. "Despite such worries, the actors and I approached this series with enthusiasm and a deep love for the work."
The series stands out by combining the theme of love with the backdrop of space. This unique setting incorporates elements from everyday life, blending common human emotions into a complex yet captivating narrative.
“Against this extraordinary backdrop, we posed a thought-provoking question: Do the things we consider insignificant in our daily lives remain trivial in space, and vice versa?"
"The norms and rules we follow here often seem inconsequential, while the things we overlook as unimportant can become significant in the context of zero gravity,” director Park added.
Given the distinctiveness of the setting, the director, cast and crew needed to put in additional time and effort to finish the project.
“We intended to train in a zero-gravity environment prior to the film, but some wars and the Covid-19 pandemic happened, forcing us to rely on individual training sessions instead,” Lee Min-ho, who portrays Gong Ryong, said.
“We demonstrated a zero-gravity state using wires, requiring six crew members to help out one actor," director Park said. "The work was completed using more of such labor rather than relying on cutting-edge technology."
Filming for the series began in April 2022, and production took over two and a half years until release.
"Completing this series took as long as finishing three separate ones," Park said.
“It took us two to three months to finish filming the scene where we took off into space, which is one of the very first scenes,” Kong said.
“I was away for 10 days for my wedding, but the other actors had to continue, as we had such a tight schedule.”
Kong married singer-songwriter Kevin Oh in October 2022.
Not only are the concept and setting unique, but the actors also took on new challenges through their roles in this work.
“This time, I finally got to play a leader. It’s my first time taking on such a role,” Kong said.
“I will be playing a character who is the heir of a global financial conglomerate, which is contradictory to my image," Oh Jung-se, who portrays Kang Kang-su, said. "He may appear to be cold or arrogant, but deep inside, he harbors unrequited love."
“Choi Go-eun is a chaebol heiress, a character everyone would recognize," Han Ji-eun said. "On the surface, she appears sophisticated, worldly and determined — an ideal type for men and admired by women. However, despite her glamorous image, she is sincere when it comes to love."
“I've always wanted to be an actor who offers something new rather than one who just gets consumed by the industry," Lee said.
"It seems I always take on projects that require a long production process and involve hardships. It’s been a while since I’ve greeted viewers. This character has a fresh feel, very different from the ones I’ve played before."
"In an era driven by sensationalism and dopamine, I hope this story about life and the connection shared beyond Earth can be well conveyed to the audience," Lee added.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)