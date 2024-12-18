More in Movies

Romance with an outer space twist: Actors assemble for new series 'When the Stars Gossip'

Ha Jung-woo crime film 'Nocturnal' to open in theaters on Feb. 5

Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January

K-pop fans fill movie theaters as concert film trend takes off

'The Priests' sequel 'Dark Nuns' prepares to take on demons early next year