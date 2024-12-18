 KCUE recognizes six universities for advancing academic flexibility
KCUE recognizes six universities for advancing academic flexibility

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 17:10
Students try extended reality gadgets at Konkuk University's X-Space, where students taking courses for the Convergence and Open Sharing System can work on projects. [KONKUK UNIVERSITY]

The Korean Council for University Education (KCUE) highlighted six universities with unique systems promoting greater academic flexibility for students, while pledging to support other universities in adopting similar changes.

 
The six universities — Konkuk University, Soongsil University, Handong Global University, Hansung University, Hanyang University and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) — were announced during a KCUE-hosted forum on Wednesday.   
 

KCUE selected these universities based on a survey of university officials and additional research conducted by education experts and KCUE researchers.  
 
Konkuk University is one of the selected universities, with its Convergence and Open Sharing System offering classes in immersive media for not only its students, but also students at other universities. Students from seven universities such as Kyung Hee University, Keimyung University and Kaywon University of Art & Design can apply to take the courses, which offers around 30 microdegrees.
 
Although given positive feedback, implementing administrative changes such as allowing Konkuk University professors to teach part of the classes at other universities were some of the challenges the school faced.
 
Soongsil University stood out for its 7+1 program, allowing students to complete seven semesters of coursework while dedicating one semester to extracurricular activities like internships, long-term volunteer work or research projects.  
 
"Students can earn up to 27 credits while participating in such programs, and students on average earn around 18 credits per semester," said Oh Se-won, head of the university's Academic Services Team.
 
Handong Global University was recognized for its undecided major program, which enables students to choose their major without restrictions, while Hansung University implemented a track system allowing students to select two academic fields in their sophomore year and design their own major.  
 
Postech received praise for its advisory group program, where undergraduate freshmen are placed in groups and assigned academic advisers for mentoring and career support.
 
University officials at the forum requested KCUE to create more opportunities for institutions to network and benchmark programs at other schools. Many expressed a desire for increased flexibility in academic offerings, particularly in response to rapid technological advancements.
 
"The KCUE will strive to provide on-site support as universities gain more autonomy to innovate their academic systems, while assisting in their development," said Park Sang-gue, head of KCUE.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
