 North Korean casualties swamp hospital in Russia's Kursk region after bloody battle with Ukrainian forces
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean casualties swamp hospital in Russia's Kursk region after bloody battle with Ukrainian forces

Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 17:14
Footage released on Dec. 17 by Ukraine's evocation.info reportedly shows over 100 injured North Korean soldiers being treated at a hospital in Kursk, Russia. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Footage released on Dec. 17 by Ukraine's evocation.info reportedly shows over 100 injured North Korean soldiers being treated at a hospital in Kursk, Russia. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Reports surfaced of injured North Korean soldiers being treated at Russian hospitals after suffering heavy losses in Russia during combat operations against Ukraine.
 
According to Ukrainian outlet evocation.info on Tuesday, a hospital on Pirogova Street in Russia received over 100 North Korean soldiers with various injuries in recent days. 
 
Footage from the hospital shows Asian men with visible injuries, such as casts or limps, waiting in line or resting in shared hospital rooms. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.
 
Moscow’s intensified military operations against Ukrainian forces led to a significant rise in casualties among North Korean troops deployed to support Russia, with reports on Tuesday revealing "several hundred" North Korean soldiers killed in action. 
 
This marks a sharp increase from the "several dozens" of casualties confirmed by U.S. officials just a day earlier.
 
Footage released by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a presumed North Korean soldier observed during clashes with Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Russia, as a lethal drone approaches. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Footage released by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a presumed North Korean soldier observed during clashes with Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Russia, as a lethal drone approaches. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A senior U.S. military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that North Korean forces fighting in Russia’s Kursk region suffered "several hundred" casualties, according to foreign media outlets such as Reuters and AFP. 
 
These troops ranged from "lower-level troops to very near the top," the U.S. official added. 
 
On Monday, National Security Council Communications Adviser John Kirby officially acknowledged "several dozens" of North Korean casualties, while the number escalated dramatically.
 
Officials estimate that North Korea sent approximately 12,000 troops to Russia's western Kursk, a region in Russia where Ukrainian forces captured territory earlier this year. The troops were integrated into Russian units and primarily deployed in infantry roles.  
 
While some North Korean soldiers were killed in Ukraine in the past, these losses were on a much smaller scale. 
 
In just three days of fighting in the Kursk region, from Saturday to Monday, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) claimed to have killed 50 North Korean soldiers and injured 47 more. The SOF also released footage showing a first-person-view drone successfully striking troops and equipment. 
 
Ukrainian officials described North Korean tactics as outdated and ill-suited for modern warfare.
 
“The style of the war [of North Korean troops] is typical Soviet of the 1950s, 1960s," Mykhailo Makaruk, a soldier with the SOF, told Radio Free Asia. "it's a perfect target for our artillery shells and for the drones. They go in like zombie to our position, they come in and come in."
 
Ukrainian soldiers noted that North Korean formations were unusually large and exposed compared to Russian troops, who typically move in smaller, more concealed groups. 
 
“It felt like playing a computer simulator on easy mode," Artem, a Ukrainian drone operator, told The Washington Post. "They’re different from the Russians, who have learned to run or hide from drones, only shooting at them from cover. The [North] Koreans just shoot indiscriminately, standing there firing.”
 
17일(현지시간) 우크라이나 이보케이션 인포가 러시아 서부 쿠루스크의 한 병원에서 북한군 부상병 100여명이 이송돼 치료 중이라고 밝히며 영상을 공개했다. 사진 SNS 캡처

17일(현지시간) 우크라이나 이보케이션 인포가 러시아 서부 쿠루스크의 한 병원에서 북한군 부상병 100여명이 이송돼 치료 중이라고 밝히며 영상을 공개했다. 사진 SNS 캡처

 
The United States and its allies ramped up diplomatic pressure on North Korea amid confirmed reports of its military cooperation with Russia. 
 
On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging North Korea to improve its human rights record. Additionally, the Biden administration, leveraging its role as president of the UN Security Council this month, scheduled a briefing to discuss North Korea’s deepening military ties with Russia, focused on nonproliferation concerns.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Ukraine Russia war death

More in North Korea

North Korean casualties swamp hospital in Russia's Kursk region after bloody battle with Ukrainian forces

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

UN Security Council to discuss North Korea-Russia military ties

UN General Assembly passes 20th consecutive resolution on North Korean human rights

Related Stories

North Korean troops deployed to Russian military units as 'cannon fodder,' says South's defense chief

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

North Korean forces suffer 'significant losses' in Ukraine conflict, U.S. says

Kyiv releases footage of alleged North Korean casualties in Ukraine

North Korean troops suffered combat losses in Kursk, Zelensky says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)