UN Security Council to discuss North Korea-Russia military ties

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a briefing later this week to discuss North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Russia, amid growing concerns over North Korean troops' engagement in combat alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.According to the UNSC program of work posted on the website of the U.S. Mission to the UN, the council is set to have the briefing on North Korea's nonproliferation issue on Wednesday. The United States holds the presidency of the UNSC this month.Participants are expected to discuss a range of issues related to the North's troop deployment to support Russia in its war in Ukraine and other related issues.On Monday, the United States confirmed that North Korea has suffered casualties, including fatalities, during combat against Ukraine while warning that should troops cross the border into Ukraine, it would mark yet another escalation by both Russia and the North.Yonhap