Defense intelligence commander arrested for insurrection charges
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 14:47
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) arrested Moon Sang-ho, head of Defense Intelligence Command, on charges of insurrection and other allegations related to the December 3 martial law declaration.
The CIO announced that Moon was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday in collaboration with the National Police Agency's Special Investigation Unit.
Moon is accused of deploying intelligence personnel to the National Election Committee (NEC) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
Moon is also under suspicion for meeting Noh Sang-won, former head of Defense Intelligence Command, at a fast food hamburger restaurant in Ansan, Gyeonggi on Dec. 1, along with two subordinates, to discuss issues such as seizing the NEC servers.
Moon was initially detained on Sunday while being investigated by the police. He was released the following day after the prosecution refused to approve the arrest, citing violations of jurisdictional rules under the Military Court Act.
Following the prosecution’s decision, the police transferred Moon's case to the CIO.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
