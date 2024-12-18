Liberal commentator reported to police for Dec. 3 assassination squad claims
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 13:48
Left-leaning political commentator Kim Eo-jun has been reported to the police for claiming that an assassination squad was dispatched against former conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon during the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
A liberal Democratic Party official wrote in a document released Saturday that Kim's claims were from "a person with outdated and limited information" and that Kim added a "significant amount of falsehoods" to put a case together.
The Public Welfare Committee, a civic group, announced on Wednesday that it had filed a police report against Kim with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, accusing him of charges including sedition and defamation.
In its complaint, the civic group stated, "Not only has he incited social confusion with absurd and ludicrous claims, provoking both ruling and opposition party leaders, but his shocking rhetoric, which stirs up North Korea and the United States — destabilizing international relations and creating a sense of crisis on the Korean Peninsula — constitutes sedition."
Kim appeared as a witness during a National Assembly hearing on Friday. He claimed to have received information from a "friendly country with an embassy in South Korea" that an assassination squad was activated during the martial law crisis.
According to Kim, the alleged plan involved arresting Han, killing him during transport, and staging attacks on transport units detaining former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and himself. These incidents were then allegedly to be announced as orchestrated by North Korea.
Kim also said that there were plans to kill several U.S. soldiers to prompt Washington to bomb North Korea.
On Dec. 17, the U.S. State Department stated it was unaware if the alleged claims that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration sought to justify martial law by assassinating key politicians and framing North Korea originated from the United States.
"I will say with respect to the information that you mention, I’m not aware of any such information coming from the United States Government," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington D.C.
"And I would say with respect to those allegations, those are all allegations that ought to be handled by Republic of Korea authorities consistent with the Korean constitution and Korean law," referring to South Korea by its official name, adding that the said allegations should be handled "through peaceful legal-based mechanisms."
When asked about whether the United States knew of an alleged second martial law plan by a reporter from the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, Miller said, "I just wouldn’t want to speak to that or comment on it," reiterating that allegations should be "handled under Korean law, with respect for human rights, in accordance with the Korean constitution, and in accordance with the rule of law."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, KIM HYOUNG-GU
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
