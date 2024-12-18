New PPP floor leader urges DP to withdraw 'excessively issued' impeachment motions
People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong on Wednesday urged the Democratic Party (DP) to withdraw impeachment motions "excessively issued for political purposes" in his first official meeting with DP head Lee Jae-myung since becoming the party's acting chief.
Kweon paid a courtesy call on the DP leader after he was elected floor leader on Dec. 12 and subsequently became acting chief after Han Dong-hoon, the previous PPP head, stepped down as chairman on Monday following the collapse of the PPP's supreme council and criticism from the party's pro-President Yoon Suk Yeol faction over his support for the president's impeachment.
“I hope the National Assembly will withdraw impeachment motions that were largely politically motivated, to ease the burden on the Constitutional Court and help resolve the paralysis of state affairs caused by these impeachments,” Kweon said in his remarks at the DP's headquarters at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
He added, “I wonder how the Constitutional Court will handle these impeachment motions, including the one against Yoon,” stressing that 14 motions, including those against Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choe Jae-hae and Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, are currently pending at the court.
Kweon welcomed DP leader Lee’s earlier suggestion to nominate a new defense minister following the resignation of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was arrested on charges of insurrection following Yoon’s short-lived attempt to enact martial law on Dec. 3.
The PPP head also suggested the need for constitutional amendments, questioning whether the current presidential system suits the nation’s needs, referencing the fact that since 1987, the beginning of direct elections, the National Assembly has voted to impeach a sitting president three times.
“We are now under the seventh president elected by direct vote, and most have not been positively evaluated,” Kweon said, emphasizing the importance of exploring reforms to reflect public opinion better in the system.
“The country is facing a difficult situation. The public has experienced significant confusion and shock due to the declaration of martial law,” Kweon said, urging the legislature to “reduce competition” and “work together to prioritize public welfare and security.”
Meanwhile, DP leader Lee stressed the need for supplementary budget bills and a joint consultative body involving lawmakers and government ministers to address the instability caused by the president's suspension.
“All political forces, including the two major parties, must engage in real negotiations to stabilize state affairs,” Lee said, adding that his party is willing to "make concessions" to meet the PPP’s needs despite Kweon's "pessimistic" view toward the suggestion. Kweon had rejected the suggestion of establishing a joint consultative body earlier in the week.
Additionally, Lee called for “prompt constitutional restoration” to stabilize the country, reiterating that current state affairs are “extremely unstable.”
"The government's responsibility for the economy has been too weak," Lee said, sharing his hope to "swiftly implement a supplementary budget" to stabilize people's livelihoods.
Following the opening remarks, the two leaders continued discussions in a closed-door meeting but failed to reach any agreements on the issues raised earlier.
According to DP spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae, Kweon opposed Lee’s call for supplementary budget bills, arguing it was premature.
“The PPP floor leader said it’s too early to discuss a supplementary budget since the 2025 budget plan has not yet been implemented,” Jo told reporters after the meeting.
In regards to the establishment of a joint consultative body, Kweon claimed that he would bring it up at the PPP’s general meeting, Jo added.
