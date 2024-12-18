Yoon's security rejects investigator's server seizure demands
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 18:18
The Presidential Security Service said Wednesday it will not comply with the seizures of its servers by the joint investigation headquarters.
The joint investigative headquarters, comprised of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), the National Policy Agency and the Criminal Investigation Command in the Ministry of National Defense, said Wednesday that the service sent the investigative body a statement citing military security as its reasons for refusing the seizure.
Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedures Act prohibit raids without the consent of the person in charge of a location that deals with military or official secrets.
The investigative body asked Yoon's security service for its servers to obtain the phone records of National Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho on Tuesday, but was denied access. President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly told Cho over the phone to drag out lawmakers from the parliament chamber six times on Dec. 3.
Yoon did not attend a questioning session by the CIO scheduled for Wednesday.
Four members of the joint investigation headquarters were dispatched to the presidential office on Monday and attempted to notify Yoon to appear at the CIO building in the Government Complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
An official from the headquarters told reporters Monday that the investigative body would attempt to notify Yoon again by visiting the president's official residence. The official also said a notification had been sent to Yoon's residence via express mail.
Both notifications were rejected by Yoon.
Under current regulations, the CIO prosecutor cannot directly request arrest or detention warrants from the court but must do so through the prosecution. The decision to question Yoon through the CIO instead of the prosecution appears to have been motivated by concerns that the prosecution might reject such a request due to ongoing competition over the custody of Yoon.
After Yoon decided not to comply with the CIO’s questioning, the prosecution handed over Yoon and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min’s case to the office on Wednesday. All investigations into Yoon will now be conducted by the CIO.
The CIO decided to roll back requests for case handovers for the remaining suspects related to the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, and Lee Jin-dong, the deputy prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, reached the agreement during a face-to-face meeting Wednesday morning.
The CIO, in collaboration with the National Police Agency's Special Investigation Unit, also arrested Moon Sang-ho, head of Defense Intelligence Command, Wednesday noon on charges of insurrection and other allegations related to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
Moon is accused of deploying intelligence personnel to the National Election Committee (NEC) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
Moon is also under suspicion for meeting Noh Sang-won, former head of Defense Intelligence Command, at a fast food hamburger restaurant in Ansan, Gyeonggi on Dec. 1, along with two subordinates, to discuss issues such as seizing the NEC servers.
Moon was initially detained on Sunday while being investigated by the police. He was released the following day after the prosecution refused to approve the arrest, citing violations of jurisdictional rules under the Military Court Act.
Following the prosecution’s decision, the police transferred Moon's case to the CIO.
