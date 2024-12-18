 South Chungcheong launches public ambassador program to entice tourists
Published: 18 Dec. 2024, 16:46
South Chungcheong Governor Kim Tae-heum, center, poses for a photograph with business owners during a ceremony to celebrate a program to attract more visitors in the coming years on Dec. 18 held in Yesan County. [SOUTH CHUNGCHEONG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

The South Chungcheong provincial government on Wednesday held a ceremony celebrating a program to attract more visitors in the coming years, as well as the launch of a public ambassador program at its culture and arts center in Yesan County.
 
South Chungcheong, with a population of 2.2 million, according to the province’s press release, is known for its profound maritime resources from an extensive mudflat stretching along the shoreline of the Yellow Sea. Inland, the province is surrounded by Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong, North Jeolla, Daejeon, and Sejong. 
 
Five received their certificates as representatives on behalf of a thousand selected public ambassadors composed of civic groups, college students enrolled in universities in South Chungcheong, social figures from the province and international students.
 
During the ceremony, South Chungcheong Governor Kim Tae-heum shared his vision to advance the province’s status in the tourism industry.  
 
“The province is where the history of Baekje Kingdom (18 B.C. - A.D. 660) has survived with high cultural power as a religious site for Giho Confucianism, Korean Christianity and Seon Buddhism,” Gov. Kim said. Giho Confucianism is a school of Confucianism that was developed in Korea in the 16th and 17th centuries, and Seon Buddhism refers to the most popular type of Buddhist philosophy in Korea.
 
Gov. Kim pointed out that the province’s tourism “has been less organized despite naturally blessed marine tourism resources such as islands of Wonsan and Anmyeon in the Yellow Sea and mud flat extended from its southern Seocheon county to its northern city Dangjin.”
 
“The province will alter the nature of its tourism by comprehensively improving and monitoring tourism-related features, which include food, attraction sites and recreational amenities,” Gov. Kim added, noting it will establish “well-founded” tourism infrastructure and system and develop large-scale events which would represent the province.
 
Gov. Kim asked for public support in improving the food-and-stay environment so that the province could transform into a destination where tourists stay for several days instead of passing through to reach other destinations in different cities or provinces. 
 
South Chungcheong Governor Kim Tae-heum speaks during a ceremony to celebrate a program to attract more visitors in the coming years on Dec. 18 held in Yesan County. [SOUTH CHUNGCHEONG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
