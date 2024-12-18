I do know the law...

The political landscape in Korea feels like winter. President Yoon Suk-yeol faces the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial and multiple investigations into the illegality of his short-lived martial law declaration. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party (DP), received a prison sentence in the first trial under the Public Official Election Act, which risks disrupting his presidential ambitions if he fails to overturn the ruling in the appeals court.