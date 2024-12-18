Today's fortune: Dec. 18, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1936: Collaboration is key; isolation can cause issues.1948: Trust no one fully.1960: Avoid starting new tasks.1972: Plans may need readjustment.1984: Conflicts in perspectives may arise.1996: Nothing in life is free — effort is required.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1937: Feelings of disappointment may surface.1949: Money often solves problems.1961: Worrying solves nothing.1973: Avoid direct confrontations; take alternative paths.1985: Stay discreet and avoid drawing attention.1997: Tone down boldness in speech and actions.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: happyLucky direction: south1938: Your day might be filled with joy.1950: A delightful and fulfilling day awaits.1962: Achieve goals with leadership and determination.1974: Shine as the main character of the day.1986: Luck may favor you immensely.1998: A day of happiness and growth.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: romanticLucky direction: south1939: A day filled with love and warmth.1951: Life is precious; cherish it fully.1963: Treat your spouse with care to avoid regrets later.1975: You may find mutual understanding with others.1987: Engage in work you enjoy.1999: Cupid’s arrow may strike.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: socialLucky direction: north1940: You may acquire something new.1952: Expect news from family or relatives.1964: New information may come your way.1976: Meetings or appointments might fill your day.1988: New tasks or changes could arise.2000: Avoid becoming complacent.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1941: Life offers lessons even as you age.1953: Invest in nurturing those with potential.1965: Put promises into writing rather than verbal agreements.1977: Focus on giving more than receiving.1989: Align your goals with those of your superiors.2001: Fuel your passion for learning.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1942: Age gracefully with dignity in your words and actions.1954: Offer guidance or accept help from others.1966: Take responsibility for tasks within your ability.1978: Delegate responsibilities wisely to the right people.1990: Early effort brings rewards — act promptly.2002: Dedicate yourself completely to your studies.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1943: Take a warm bath to relax your body and mind.1955: Avoid unnecessary conversations or meetings.1967: Your children’s lives are not yours.1979: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.1991: Sharp edges attract attention.2003: Reflect on your relationships for clarity.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1944: Family loyalty is natural — keep it close.1956: Seek nearby resources rather than those far away.1968: Trust and utilize those within your circle.1980: Build relationships that benefit everyone involved.1992: Hard work leads to rewards.2004: Strengthen bonds with friends.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1945: You may accomplish two things at once.1957: You might hear happy or beneficial news.1969: Starting something is already half the work.1981: Be proactive rather than passive.1993: A day of progress rather than setbacks.2005: Expect compliments and praise.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: northwest1946: Aging doesn’t mean decline.1958: Everything feels perfect.1970: You may gain more influence or responsibility.1982: Blend efforts for collective success.1994: All eyes might be on you.2006: You’re the star of the day.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1935: Eat warm, hearty foods to comfort your body.1947: Avoid cold dishes for better health.1959: Be decisive and clear about your choices.1971: Don’t believe only you can handle a task.1983: Avoid trusting too easily — stay cautious.1995: Do not cling to friendships excessively.2007: Beware of losing or damaging belongings.