 High temperatures bring high strawberry prices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 18:27
Customers shop for strawberries at a supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 19. [YONHAP]

Strawberry prices currently average 2,532 won per 100 grams (3.5 ounces), a 14 percent increase from a year ago, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation announced the same day. The summer's heat wave delayed the planting and growth of the fruit, which has impacted shipments this season, but the crop has started to recover, according to the agency.
tags Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation

