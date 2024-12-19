 Won hits 15-year low, breaches 1,450 mark for first time since financial crisis
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Won hits 15-year low, breaches 1,450 mark for first time since financial crisis

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 09:42 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 09:43
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on Dec. 18 following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on Dec. 18 following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
The Korean won fell to a 15-year low on Thursday, breaching the 1,450 won-per-dollar mark at market opening, following a quarter-percentage-point rate cut by the United States overnight.
 
The exchange rate opened at 1,453 won per dollar, up 17.5 won from the previous session, marking its highest level since March 16, 2009, when it reached 1,488.5 won.
 

Related Article

 
The Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.25 to 4.50 percent on Wednesday after a two-day meeting. This marked the committee’s third consecutive rate cut.
 
The won-dollar exchange rate surged following the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift, as the U.S. central bank said it now expects only two rate cuts next year, down from the previously anticipated four. 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea won

More in Economy

Finance minister warns of short-term market volatility following U.S. rate cut

Korean households expected to spend less in 2025, survey finds

Won hits 15-year low, breaches 1,450 mark for first time since financial crisis

Korea turns to U.S. for LNG in move to curb Middle East reliance

Korea's political turmoil has hampered diplomatic momentum with incoming Trump gov't, top envoy admits

Related Stories

Gov't issues warning over won's slide after Trump election victory

Won Spirits to enter American market this year

Won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,320 for first time in more than 13 years

Korean currency rises by largest margin in 13 years on eased inflation woes

Won's retreat continues with currency hitting 1,399 to the dollar

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)