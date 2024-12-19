ADOR warns of possible legal action over NewJeans members' 'NewJeanz' account
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:25
K-pop agency ADOR warned of possible legal measures against NewJeans members' new "NewJeanz" Instagram account, saying that the company has already been receiving complaints from advertisers.
NewJeans members set up a new Instagram account last Saturday and have been posting their own content, separate from the official NewJeans account managed by ADOR.
"Any social media account set up other than the official ones made by ADOR goes against the exclusive contract between ADOR and NewJeans," the agency said.
"We are already receiving questions and complaints from advertisers and other related parties on how their content will be uploaded. Further activities held through the [NewJeanz] account can lead to legal problems, and we conveyed that concern to the artists and their attorneys."
"There are official social media platforms such as X and Instagram where NewJeans can communicate with fans, as well as the communication platform service. We hope that the NewJeans members communicate with fans through official channels," the agency added.
Members of girl group NewJeans set up a newly made Instagram account under the handle @jeanzforfree and started posting on Saturday.
The account came around a week after the five singers announced on Nov. 28 that they had ended their contracts with ADOR but that they would continue the official activities that have been scheduled for them by the company.
