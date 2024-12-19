Consortium with KHNP wins $1.93B bid to refurbish Romanian nuclear plant
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 18:11
- PARK EUN-JEE
A multinational consortium involving the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) won a 2.8 trillion won ($1.93 billion) contract to refurbish a nuclear power plant in Romania, marking a major feat for Korea's nuclear power exports.
The tripartite consortium, comprised of the Korean utility provider, Canada’s Candu Energy and Italy’s Ansaldo Nucleare, signed an agreement Thursday to refurbish and re-tube Unit 1 reactor at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in the Eastern European country.
The scope of work assigned to the KHNP is worth 1.2 trillion won, according to the Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang-based unit.
KHNP will handle construction, including the plant's radioactive waste storage infrastructure and more. Candu, the designer and manufacturer of the original equipment, and Ansaldo, who designed the Cernavoda Units 1 and 2, will handle procurement and engineering.
The refurbishment of Cernavoda Unit 1 will extend the operational life span of the nuclear reactor, which was commissioned in 1996. As the initial operating license of the Unit 1 reactor is set to expire by the end of 2026, key components such as pressure tubes, turbines and generator components will be replaced from 2027 until 2029 for the license to be renewed, allowing the reactor to be online past 2026.
KHNP will partner with local builders, including Kepco Plant Service & Engineering, Doosan Enerbility, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Samsung C&T, to carry out the Romanian project.
"Through the successful refurbishment of the Cernavoda power plant, KHNP will bolster its presence in the global market," KHNP CEO Hwang Joo-ho said, adding that the latest contract was made possible by the company's 50 years of experience in the nuclear plant industry.
A separate consortium led by KHNP was named the preferred bidder in July to build two nuclear reactors at the Czech Republic's Dukovany power plant, with the final signing scheduled for March next year.
BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
