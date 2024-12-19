 Delivery robot crash at Incheon zebra crossing sparks debate over culpability
Delivery robot crash at Incheon zebra crossing sparks debate over culpability

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 12:58
Neubility's delivery robot newbie [NEUBILITY]

A delivery robot crashed with a moving vehicle at a zebra crossing in Incheon, sparking online discussions over the long-disputed question of who is to blame in accidents involving autonomous vehicles. 
 
A driver shared the incident in an online community in early December, claiming that the delivery robot “followed pedestrians who were jaywalking in a zebra crossing” and crashed with the driver’s vehicle, which had resumed moving after waiting for the pedestrians to cross the street.
 
“The robot was then remote-controlled by the company and scratched the vehicle a second time,” the driver said, adding that the car’s headlights and doors were damaged.
 
The driver also initially said the operator of the delivery robot, reportedly a Neubility robot, blamed the driver for the accident as “robots have the same rights as pedestrians on the street.”
 
Neubility, the company that operates the robot in Incheon's Songdo area, later clarified that the delivery robot was being remote-controlled by the company and admitted their partial responsibility.
 
“When the robot’s autonomous driving system has issues recognizing the traffic light, they are remotely controlled,” the company said. “The staff controlling the robot saw people crossing the road and thought it was a green light, causing the crash.”
 
“We recognize our responsibility and have already apologized to the driver and helped him file the incident,” the company said, adding that the robot’s autonomous driving system “has not caused any accidents since the service started in September.” 
 

