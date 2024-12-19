Doosan Enerbility to supply key components for Bill Gates’ TerraPower
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 17:18
- LEE JAE-LIM
Doosan Enerbility signed a key component supply deal with U.S. small modular reactor (SMR) developer TerraPower, founded by Bill Gates, the Korean company said Thursday.
Doosan Enerbility will evaluate the feasibility of manufacturing SMR components for the U.S. company and provide design support for TerraPower’s SMR unit.
Starting next year, Doosan Enerbility plans to manufacture three core components for the project: the reactor guard vessel, reactor support structure and core barrel structure.
Construction is already underway on TerraPower’s 345-megawatt SMR unit in Wyoming at a site previously used for a coal power plant. This marks TerraPower’s first transition from design to construction for its advanced reactor project.
TerraPower applied for a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in March this year. The plant broke ground in June and is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2030.
“We are honored to participate in TerraPower’s first SMR project, being recognized for our exceptional manufacturing capabilities,” said Kim Jong-doo, vice president of Doosan Enerbility’s nuclear business group. “We will further enhance our production capabilities and pursue the establishment of new facilities to become a global SMR foundry leader.”
Founded in 2008 by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, TerraPower specializes in fourth-generation reactor technology. Its sodium-cooled fast reactor (SFR) design transfers heat generated by nuclear fission to a liquid sodium coolant, which in turn produces steam to generate electricity.
